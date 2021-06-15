Pura Vida Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,334 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

