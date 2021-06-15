Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
