Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.29

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $334.66 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00150279 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00182930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00984170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.64 or 1.00138625 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

