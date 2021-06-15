Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 897,269 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897,269 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of The AES worth $109,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The AES by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 554,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The AES by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

