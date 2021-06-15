Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 502,497 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,497 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $96,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,931,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after acquiring an additional 750,833 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 176,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

