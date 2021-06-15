Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.