Prudential Financial Inc. Has $87.33 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $87,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $334.58 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

