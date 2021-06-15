Prudential Financial Inc. Has $87.16 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 226.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,795 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $87,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

