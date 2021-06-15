Prudential Financial Inc. Has $139.85 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,527 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Charles Schwab worth $139,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

