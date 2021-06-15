Prudential Financial Inc. Has $127.79 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $127,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

