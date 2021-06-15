Prudential Financial Inc. Has $102.72 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 727,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $102,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.