Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 116,887 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $152,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

