Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 10282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

