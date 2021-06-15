Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $229.21 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $13.93 or 0.00034747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00787487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00084921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.56 or 0.07866588 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

