Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

