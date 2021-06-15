Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

