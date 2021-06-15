Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Greif worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

