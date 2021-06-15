Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CTS worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CTS by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

