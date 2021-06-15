Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,838 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.