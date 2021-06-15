Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.22. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.