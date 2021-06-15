Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

