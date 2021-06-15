Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Primoris Services worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

