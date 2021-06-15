Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.09. 12,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,530,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Specifically, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,082,992 shares of company stock worth $14,357,732. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.