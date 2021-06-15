PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Raised by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.