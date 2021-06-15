Polygon Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $10.65 billion and approximately $2.44 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00795657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00085329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.46 or 0.07946726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00042976 BTC.

About Polygon

MATIC is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,293,422,325 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork . The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Polygon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

