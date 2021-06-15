Polis Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $15.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.03 or 0.01817052 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

