Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.82.

PII stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $737,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

