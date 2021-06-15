Po.et Price Hits $0.0002 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 52% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $607,009.13 and $73.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Po.et

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

