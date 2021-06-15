Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 7.4%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. 388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

