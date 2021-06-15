Plian (PI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,603.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Plian has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $168,603.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00779342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 825,178,751 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.