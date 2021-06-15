PlayAGS (AGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS):

6/15/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

6/11/2021 – PlayAGS is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

6/3/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

6/2/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/26/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/24/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/13/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/12/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/11/2021 – PlayAGS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AGS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,751. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $377.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

