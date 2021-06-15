Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

