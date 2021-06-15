Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

