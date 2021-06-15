Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

