Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,432.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4,621.24 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $877.02 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

