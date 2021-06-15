Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,489. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

