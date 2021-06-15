Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

