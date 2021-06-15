Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,206.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 74.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Pirl has a total market cap of $34,266.51 and $1,206.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 75.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,536.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.05 or 0.06372224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.00 or 0.00444051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.05 or 0.01578970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00146198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00679622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00429948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006227 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00039583 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

