Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PLLIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PLLIF stock remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

