Piper Sandler Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a report released on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

WEN stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

