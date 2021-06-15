Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,606 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $344.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

