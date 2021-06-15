Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,448.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,448.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,318.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

