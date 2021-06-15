Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

NYSE MS opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.