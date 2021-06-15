Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 5,404 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26.

