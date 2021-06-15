Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.69 and last traded at $124.71. 22,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,450,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

