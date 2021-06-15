PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,413,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,957 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 256,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 133,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

