Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 1,105,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,499. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $886.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

