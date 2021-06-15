Phala.Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

