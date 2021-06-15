Phala.Network (PHA) Trading 29.6% Higher This Week

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.43 or 0.00778423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043150 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

