Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

